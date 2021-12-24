South Africa

Two bust for extorting money from man they accused of infecting sex worker with HIV

24 December 2021 - 15:04
The Hawks have arrested alleged members of an extortion syndicate in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks have come to the rescue of a Limpopo businessman whom two men allegedly extorted money from after he “reportedly used the services of a prostitute”.

The suspects allegedly accused the businessman of infecting a sex worker with HIV. The Hawks swooped on two men “suspected of running an extortion racket linked to prostitution” on Wednesday.

Kabelo Ramashile, 30, and Moloko William Kgobe, 53, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team arrested Ramashile and Kgobe during a sting operation near the Savannah Mall in Polokwane for allegedly extorting money from a victim who reportedly used the services of a prostitute during November 2021.

“Preceding the Hawks' intervention, the victim, who is a prominent businessman, reportedly made several payments amounting to thousands of rand to the suspects. This was after he was allegedly blackmailed and accused of infecting a prostitute, who they claimed to be a relative of theirs, with HIV,” said Ramovha.

Western Cape e-hailing operators under siege from extortionists

Western Cape transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has urged the National Prosecuting Authority to speed up the prosecution of minibus taxi operators charged ...
News
2 weeks ago

“They further threatened to expose his encounter to his family and associates.

“At a later stage, the pair returned to the victim with allegations that the prostitute had died due to the disease complications. They demanded more money, which led to their arrest during a sting operation.”

Ramovha said R4,000 in cash and cellphones were recovered from the suspects.

The two face charges of corruption and extortion. “It is believed they might have preyed on many more victims who may be too ashamed to come forward,” he said.

“The case has been postponed to January 4 2022 for a formal bail application.

“Meanwhile, the implicated woman is still at large as investigations continue.”

Ramovha urged people who have fallen victim to the suspected syndicate to come forward.

TimesLIVE

