COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia’s biggest state hits Covid-19 record on Christmas Day

December 25 2021 - 08:54

Australia’s biggest state hits Covid-19 record on Christmas Day

Australia’s two most populous states reported a surge in Covid-19 infections, with New South Wales registering the most new cases in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

In New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, 6,288 cases were reported on Christmas morning. Some 383 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in the state. Further south, Victoria recorded about a third of the number with 2,208 new infections. Active case numbers in intensive care declined in both states.