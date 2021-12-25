South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australia’s biggest state hits Covid-19 record on Christmas Day

25 December 2021 - 08:54 By TIMESLIVE
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the Christmas eve vigil mass amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at their church in the Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya, December 25, 2021.
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the Christmas eve vigil mass amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at their church in the Fort Jesus area of Nairobi, Kenya, December 25, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

December 25 2021 - 08:54

Australia’s biggest state hits Covid-19 record on Christmas Day

Australia’s two most populous states reported a surge in Covid-19 infections, with New South Wales registering the most new cases in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. 

In New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital, 6,288 cases were reported on Christmas morning. Some 383 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in the state. Further south, Victoria recorded about a third of the number with 2,208 new infections. Active case numbers in intensive care declined in both states. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  2. MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction News
  3. IN PICS | Thanksgiving party at Nkandla to honour Jacob Zuma South Africa
  4. SA could turn into an authoritarian state: Archbishop Thabo Makgoba South Africa
  5. WATCH | Manhunt launched for gang who bombed cash van in Krugersdorp South Africa

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...