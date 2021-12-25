From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league

A spur of the moment decision to buy a run-down property instead of a used car has proved to be the perfect foundation for Johannesburg designer Stephen Pellerade to enter the big league property game.

Internationally renowned as an architectural designer for the global high-end market, he has never formally studied design. His latest offering? A mansion on sale for R150m in Gauteng’s upmarket Sandhurst.

Speaking from his second home in Cheltenham just outside the Cotswolds in England, Pellerade said it had been an interesting ride from his side hustles to heading his own iconic brand.

He’s involved in a number of multi-million dollar residential projects, with a confidential client list that include the who’s who of African royalty, CEOs of listed companies and young mining magnates after luxury dwellings.

Pellerade was living in Zimbabwe where he qualified as a chartered accountant. While interning for KPMG he rode a motorbike and took on odd jobs as he saved ZW$11,000 for his first car.

At an auction he came across a house with structural problems selling for the same price as the car, and on a whim decided to rather invest in the property. He fixed and sold it, made a profit, bought another and started flipping on the side.

A few years later he moved to Johannesburg and continued flipping, buying in Observatory, Linksfield, Bryanston, Dunkeld and Melrose. He would gut the houses, rebuild and sell them fully furnished.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I wasn’t a designer and it was unusual to sell furnished properties, but mine proved to be popular,” Pellerade said.