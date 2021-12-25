Never give up, says young woman bucking the unemployment trend

Ponani Shikweni was 16 when she arrived in Gauteng’s Alexandra township in 2007. She had moved away from her home village in Giyani, Limpopo, and had arrived looking for any opportunity she could find.

Prepared to work hard, she found employment as a sweeper for a construction company in the inner-city, but lost the job in 2012.

In 2013 she volunteered as a caregiver for an organisation helping orphans and vulnerable children in Alex. But while it was satisfying work, it didn’t bring in an income, and paying jobs were hard to come by.

“I was helping the gogos who care for their grandchildren, making sure they take their own medication. I was helping the children with their homework, but I needed a job,” she said.

Desperate to find a steady and reliable source of income, she realised she could rely only on herself. She decided to use her skill in manufacturing textile products and started her own business, Hluvuko Designs, in 2014.

She was living in an RDP house with her husband and daughters when she started making items with the only skill she had, handwork.

“I would make those chaka chaka blankets, and eventually got a group of 10 women and we would all make them,” Shikweni said, referring to basic fleece fabric blankets finished by hand.

“Every week I would take the blankets and sell them in Sandton. With my profits I would pay the ladies, buy more fabric and save my money until I bought one small machine. I learnt how to sew by myself,” she said, laughing at the memory.