IN FULL | 'Today is the saddest of days': Ramaphosa's full address on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

We have lost a person who carried the burden of leadership with compassion, with dignity, with humility and with such good humour.

We are comforted in the knowledge that he has left an indelible mark in the lives of the millions of people who had the privilege and honour of knowing him.

Like many of his time, he was a witness to the gravest injustices and the most intolerable cruelty.

In his ministry, in his struggle against apartheid, and as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he saw the depths to which human beings could descend in the subjugation of others. And yet, his faith in humanity, like his faith in God, was unwavering.

He knew in his soul that good would triumph over evil, that justice would prevail over iniquity, and that reconciliation would prevail over revenge and recrimination. He knew that apartheid would end, that democracy would come. He knew that our people would be free.

By the same measure, he was convinced, even to the end of his life, that poverty, hunger and misery can be defeated; that all people can live together in peace, security and comfort.

He was a man of faith who, throughout his life, gave expression to the Biblical teaching that without actions, faith is dead.

For Desmond Mpilo Tutu, it was not enough that he should preach peace. He had to join with the people of this country, and indeed the people of all countries, in working – tirelessly and diligently – for the attainment of peace.

It was not enough for him to bring God’s blessings to the poor and the needy. He had to join the struggle for social justice, for development, for transformation, so that all may have the necessities of life.