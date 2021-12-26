In his own words: Desmond Tutu's unwavering stance on human rights

3. December 16 1995. Tutu addressing the first gathering of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), of which he was appointed chairman

“They say those who suffer from amnesia, those who forget the past, are doomed to repeat it. It is not dealing with the past to say facilely, let bygones be bygones, for then they won't be bygones.

“Our country, our society would be doomed to the instability of uncertainty — the uncertainty engendered by not knowing when yet another scandal of the past would hit the headlines, when another skeleton would be dragged out of the cupboard.”

4. Tutu as a keynote speaker at the 2004 Nelson Mandela Lecture commenting about the ANC’s habit of stifling debate

“We should not too quickly want to pull rank and to demand an uncritical, sycophantic, obsequious conformity. We need to find ways in which we engage the hoi polloi, the so-called masses, the people, in public discourse through indabas, town-hall forums, so no-one feels marginalised and their point of view matters, it counts.

“Then we will develop a national consensus. We should debate more openly — not using emotive language. We should not be browbeaten by pontificating decrees from on high. It should be possible to talk as adults about these issues without engaging in slanging matches.”

5. Tutu in October 2011 commenting on the Jacob Zuma government

“This government, our government is worse than the apartheid government because at least you were expecting it with the apartheid government.

“Mr Zuma, you and your government don’t represent me. You represent your own interest and I am warning you. I really am warning you out of love. I’m warning you like I warned the Nationalists. I am warning you. One day, we will start praying for the defeat of the ANC government. You are disgraceful. I want to warn you. You are behaving in a way that is totally at variance with the things for which we stood.”

6. Tutu in 2011 following the killing of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi

“The manner of the killing of Muammar Gaddafi totally detracts from the noble enterprise of instilling a culture of human rights and democracy in Libya. The people of Libya should have demonstrated better values than those of their erstwhile oppressor.”