Pope Francis 'saddened' at Tutu's death

26 December 2021 - 19:21 By TIMESLIVE
Pope John Paul II with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 1983
Pope John Paul II with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 1983
Image: Vatican News

Pope Francis is "saddened" by the death of Anglican  Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. 

In a message posted on its website, the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference (SACBC) said on Sunday Cardinal Pietro Parolin from Rome, on behalf of Pope Francis, sent condolences through the Apostolic Nuncio in SA, Archbishop Peter Wells.

“His holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"Mindful of his service to the gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native SA, his holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of almighty God. Upon all who mourn his passing in the sure and certain hope of the resurrection, Pope Francis invokes the divine blessings of peace and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

The message was also posted on the Vatican's website. 

The SACBC said the late cleric will be remembered for his "immense spiritual contribution to the liberation and democracy of SA", the reason for which he was a joint laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize. 

