PROFILE: Infectious laugh and strong moral fibre — Desmond Tutu served as the Rainbow Nation’s conscience

In 1997, Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent successful treatment in the US. He was readmitted to hospital at various times thereafter to address the cause of recurring infections. Nevertheless, he has remained in good spirits.

In recent years, he's relished the Springboks rugby world cup win. In the month before the team lifted the cup in November 2019, he sent them this message: “Your dignity, diversity and courage are infectious. You have restored South African rugby’s pride, and made us all feel good about ourselves.” After meeting the team in Cape Town on November 11 that year, Tutu said: “What this group of youngsters has achieved speaks, beyond rugby, to the possibility of what we can be. No matter where we come from, if we reach for the stars we can actually touch them.”

In September 2019, the world got its first proper look at Prince Harry and Meghan's baby son when the pair relished their meeting with Tutu in Cape Town, a photograph of which they shared on their official Instagram as “Arch, meet Archie.”

His social conscience remained as strong as ever. In mid-December 2019, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation spoke of their concern following a spike in high-profile gang assassinations in Cape Town, culminating in the killing of notorious gang boss Rashied Staggie. The foundation reiterated a previous call by Tutu that while short-term stability could be provided by professional intelligence-gathering and law-enforcement to curb the endemic gangsterism on the Cape Flats, all elected leaders should “use the resources they have at their collective disposal to deliver an environment in which poorer citizens have the opportunities to improve themselves and their circumstances.”

Tutu is survived by Leah. They met while at college, and shared four children.

Their only son, Trevor Tutu, is the eldest child. He was named after Tutu’s mentor and fellow apartheid activist Trevor Huddleston. Their eldest daughter is Theresa Thandi Tutu, who leads a largely private life. Naomi Tutu studied in the US where she also started a foundation to provide scholarships and other help to South African refugees. Mpho Tutu, their youngest daughter, followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a cleric and champion of human rights issues. In 2010, she co-wrote a book with her father called Made for Goodness: And Why This Makes All the Difference.

In interviews given at the time, the Arch said the book was his answer to two questions routinely directed at him: “How can you be so hopeful after witnessing so much evil?” and “Why are you so sure goodness will triumph in the end?”

It is a fitting epitaph for a holy and heroic life.

In his own words then: “The catalogue of injuries that we can and do inflict on one another is not the whole story of humanity, not by a long measure — as I hope you will see and as you no doubt know in your heart.

“We are fundamentally good. When you come to think of it, that's who we are at our core. Why else do we get so outraged by wrong? When we hear of any egregious act, we are appalled. Isn't that an incredible assertion about us? Evil and wrong are aberrations ... The norm is goodness.”

TimesLIVE