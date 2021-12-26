South Africa

Tutu's daughter pays tribute to her dad while friends and family visit home

26 December 2021 - 16:29 By TIMESLIVE

The daughter of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has paid tribute to her dad for his tireless contribution to humanity. 

In a tweet, social justice advocate Nontombi Naomi Tutu said: “My dad is at rest. Thank you Tshezi for all you have been to our family and the world. Lala ngo xolo Desmond Mpilo Tutu.”

Tutu, 90, died peacefully on Sunday morning after being surrounded by family and friends including Archbishop Thabo Makgoba who said the last rites of “Amen Hallejuh”. 

Hours after news of the cleric's death broke, police cordoned off the road near the Tutu residence and only a handful of family and friends were allowed to enter as media set up their cameras outside.

Visitors to the home included Makgoba, minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille and family friend Dr Mamphela Ramphele.

