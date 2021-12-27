South Africa

From jabs to Ramaphosa’s iPad moemish: five hilarious moments from politicians this year

27 December 2021 - 13:00
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula shared a video of an EFF member heard mistakenly shouting “viva ANC” before correcting herself.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen were among the prominent politicians who unintentionally made news headlines after their moemishes were caught on camera. 

No stranger to disappointing Tweeps with his non-existent cooking skills, former finance minister Tito Mboweni landed in trouble again after he failed to impress, while ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula took a jab at his party’s rivals with a hilarious clip of an EFF member getting her party wrong.

From clap backs to Steenhuisen’s elections dance, here are five times politicians made headlines:

‘WHERE IS MY IPAD?’

Who could forget Ramaphosa’s infamous iPad moment? The president was a few moments away from delivering an important speech when he was captured on camera saying he couldn’t find his iPad.

He was visibly puzzled about where it had disappeared to.

“This is the problem of always handing your gadgets to other people. It is always best I should keep all these things with me all the time,” he said.

It didn’t take long before social media was buzzing with reactions and memes.

JOHN 'VUL'IGATE' STEENHUISEN

As local government elections approached on November 1, politicians were under pressure to make an impression on voters and Steenhuisen was no exception.

He cracked us up with his remix of the hit song John Vul’igate and told residents in the  Steve Tshwete municipality in Mpumalanga he would be the John Vul’igate’ of service delivery.

“Many of you know they call me ‘John Vuli Gate’. You know that song. Let me tell you on November 1, I am going to be John Vuli Amanzi, John Vuli Pompo, John Vuli Khaya and John Vuli Imisebenzi,” said Steenhuisen.

TITO MBOWENI’S BEEF STEW WITHOUT BEEF 

Some said on Twitter Mboweni must stick to what he knows best: numbers.

The former finance minister had some of us feel better about our average cooking skills in May when he shared his attempt at beef stew, which looked more like vegetable soup if we’re being honest. 

I tried to cook beef stew this evening. It did not work out. Naaa!,” he captioned the picture.

MMUSI ‘TOO OLD FOR DRAKE’ MAIMANE

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane refused to let haters tell him he was too old to listen to the US rapper’s album Certified Lover Boy.

He had shared his fave song from the album, Love all, which features Jay-Z, when someone said he was not part of the stan club.

LIGHTS GO OUT FOR LINDIWE ZULU ON LIVE TV

Load-shedding left social development minister Lindiwe Zulu in the dark during a live TV interview in June. 

Zulu was speaking to SABCs The Watchdog when the power went out. In the dark, she could be heard exclaiming “oh no”.

VIVA ANC, UH, EFF!

People in the crowd could be heard laughing at the moemish.

“When you act like you’ve moved on, but you are still in love with your ex,” the video was captioned.

