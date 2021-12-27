From jabs to Ramaphosa’s iPad moemish: five hilarious moments from politicians this year

President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen were among the prominent politicians who unintentionally made news headlines after their moemishes were caught on camera.

No stranger to disappointing Tweeps with his non-existent cooking skills, former finance minister Tito Mboweni landed in trouble again after he failed to impress, while ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula took a jab at his party’s rivals with a hilarious clip of an EFF member getting her party wrong.

From clap backs to Steenhuisen’s elections dance, here are five times politicians made headlines:

‘WHERE IS MY IPAD?’

Who could forget Ramaphosa’s infamous iPad moment? The president was a few moments away from delivering an important speech when he was captured on camera saying he couldn’t find his iPad.

He was visibly puzzled about where it had disappeared to.

“This is the problem of always handing your gadgets to other people. It is always best I should keep all these things with me all the time,” he said.

It didn’t take long before social media was buzzing with reactions and memes.