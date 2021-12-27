IN PICTURES | Mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu
27 December 2021 - 15:35
Mourners paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday.
Tutu died on Sunday morning.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
