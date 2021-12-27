South Africa

IN PICTURES | Mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

27 December 2021 - 15:35 By TIMESLIVE
Simone Wolken broke down while showing her respects to the late Archbishop ahead of his funeral on Saturday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Mourners paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday.

Tutu died on Sunday morning.

Mourners arrived with flowers at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday.
Image: Esa Alexander
Seven-year old Suri David and her parents went to St George’s Cathedral on Monday.
Image: Esa Alexander
Flowers were placed around a portrait of the late Archbishop.
Image: Esa Alexander
The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be buried on Saturday.
Image: Esa Alexander
Mourners paid tribute to the late Nobel Peace Prize winner at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died

The presidency has announced that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has died.
News
2 days ago

WATCH: Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades

Many people will remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. ...
Multimedia
1 day ago

'SA and the world have lost one of its greatest parents and role models': Tutu family

The Tutu Family has thanked South Africans and the world who kept Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in their prayers, and whose love and respect for ...
News
1 day ago
Mourners arrive with flowers at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to pay their respect to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu ahead of hid funeral on Saturday.
Image: Esa Alexander
