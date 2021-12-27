South Africa

SA records 41 Covid-19 deaths and 5,604 cases in 24 hours: NICD

27 December 2021 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
The NICD said 9,112 people are being treated in hospital for complications related to Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto/ File photo

SA recorded 5,604 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

There were 41 deaths related to Covid-19 in the same period.

This means there have been 3,413,540 confirmed cases and 90,814 fatalities recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, 1,565 were in the Western Cape, 1,459 in KwaZulu-Natal and 956 in Gauteng.

There were42 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning there are  9,112 people being treated in hospital for complications related to Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

