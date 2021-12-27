South Africa

RECORDED | Details of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral to be announced

27 December 2021 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is expected to announce the details of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s funeral at a press conference on Monday morning.

Tutu died on Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90 years old.

Makgoba was scheduled to provide details of the funeral arrangements at around 10.30am at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.

WATCH: Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades

Many people will remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. ...
Multimedia
21 hours ago

'SA and the world have lost one of its greatest parents and role models': Tutu family

The Tutu Family has thanked South Africans and the world who kept Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in their prayers, and whose love and respect for ...
News
1 day ago

'We rejoice in a life dedicated to the betterment of others': Ramaphosa pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

Flags will fly at half-mast across SA and at diplomatic missions overseas following the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Sunday, with ...
News
15 hours ago
