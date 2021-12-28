Donkeys escape Orange River island on homemade raft as waters rise near Grootdrink

Five donkeys marooned on an Orange River island near Upington in the Northern Cape were saved by quick-thinking watchers, who built a raft from decking and barrels to transport them across rising floodwaters.

The donkeys had been grazing on a farm on an island near the village of Grootdrink, 80km east of Upington, when they were trapped by the river’s rising waters on December 18.

Upington school teacher Yolandi Botes and her husband were fishing at Donkiedraai, the farm where she grew up, when the river began to flow quickly, reported Netwerk24. Together with her father Hendrik Cloete, the trio quickly built a raft from wooden decking lashed to barrels and enticed the animals on-board.

With local police officials unable to supply a boat, a farmer used his jet ski to drag the raft to the river bank, where the animals scrambled to safety.

Fears of flooding have ratcheted up in recent days as heavy rainfall continues across SA, with more on the way.



The Gariep and Vaal dams are full, compelling water authorities to open sluice gates on both dams to ease the pressure.