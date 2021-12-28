South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as Covid-19 cases rise

28 December 2021 - 06:38 By TIMESLIVE
A patient receives a nasal swab test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a Sameday Health clinic, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread after the Christmas holiday break, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 27 2021.
A patient receives a nasal swab test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a Sameday Health clinic, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread after the Christmas holiday break, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 27 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Bing Guan

December 28 2021 - 06:30

Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise

Apple Inc said on Monday it has closed all of its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant surged across the United States.

Customers will be able to pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said.

The affected stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo.

"We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in COVID-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.

For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its U.S. stores.

Globally, concerns over the Omicron variant have prompted major companies to tighten protocols.

A U.S. court earlier this month ordered the reinstatement of a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers. Opponents of the move have rushed to the Supreme Court to overturn the reinstatement.

Apple shares closed up 2.3% at $180.33.

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World
  5. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy