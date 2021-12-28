From jail to asking for donations: 5 moments from Jacob Zuma’s crazy year

From playing host to political figures at his Nkandla homestead to being jailed for contempt of court, former president Jacob Zuma had an eventful 2021.

He made headlines and had the country talking over the past 12 months, with his health and court cases frequent topics of debate.

Here are five moments from Zuma's year:

Tea parties

The former president hosted politicians at his homestead, including former SABC COO and African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.

Other guests included EFF leader Julius Malema, advocate Dali Mpofu, members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and police minister Bheki Cele.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni gifted Zuma with groceries to feed those who visited.