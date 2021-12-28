From jail to asking for donations: 5 moments from Jacob Zuma’s crazy year
From playing host to political figures at his Nkandla homestead to being jailed for contempt of court, former president Jacob Zuma had an eventful 2021.
He made headlines and had the country talking over the past 12 months, with his health and court cases frequent topics of debate.
Here are five moments from Zuma's year:
Tea parties
The former president hosted politicians at his homestead, including former SABC COO and African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.
Other guests included EFF leader Julius Malema, advocate Dali Mpofu, members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and police minister Bheki Cele.
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni gifted Zuma with groceries to feed those who visited.
Going to jail
His high tea soirées came to end when he was arrested in July after the ConCourt sentenced him to 15 months' imprisonment in the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
The court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.
The sentence sparked an unprecedented chain of events, which culminated in rampant looting and violent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. More than 300 deaths were linked to the violence.
Medical parole
In September, Zuma’s sentence was cut short when the department of correctional services placed him on medical parole after it received a medical report on his health.
“Medical parole placement for Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” said the department.
However many, including politicians, believe his release was a case of history repeating itself, with Zuma joining his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was also released from jail on medical parole.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte rejected assumptions Zuma would behave like Shaik, saying the ANC would be proven wrong if he, among other things, was seen playing golf.
Donations from the public
As legal fees continued to mount in the several court battles Zuma faces, his namesake foundation appealed for the public to donate towards his legal costs.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president needed “millions” to cover the fees.
Weeks later, he pleaded with supporters to continue making donations and said a “good amount” had been raised.
“At this stage, we are not going to disclose how much has been raised but maybe later when we are close to the target. It is early days,” he said.
Making sense of tax woes
In November, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that media houses may access Zuma’s tax records after Financial Mail and amaBhungane had applied for access in 2019 under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
The applicants said there was “serious and credible” evidence Zuma had not been tax compliant during his tenure as president and his records were of public interest.
In a cryptic tweet of Zuma playing chess, his foundation said he would make his move “at the right time”.
"[Former] President Zuma making sense of developments and strange moves in the country. At the right time, he will make his move,” said the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.