How KZN has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of July’s ruinous unrest

The image of Bowes resolute amid the mayhem was captured on canvas by a former SA artist now living in the US, and a video of her playing went viral during a time South Africans were searching for a semblance of hope.

The unrest — allegedly sparked by pro-Jacob Zuma supporters after his imprisonment for contempt of court — unleashed a wave of destruction, looting and racial intolerance.

For Bowes, who came across the piano while rummaging through the Waterfall storage facility for her brother's belongings, it became a stepping stone in her music career.

Reflecting on the events regarded as a blot on SA's history, she penned a song, Rainbow Nation (One Heart), which has had more than 5,000 views on YouTube.

Bowes said the song was inspired and written in the spirit of ubuntu (love and unity) witnessed after the riots. “I pray it will be a song of hope and inspiration to all who listen.

“No-one can ever take away from us our memories, no-one can take away our faith, and absolutely no-one can ever take from us our SA fighting spirit.”