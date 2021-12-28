How KZN has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of July’s ruinous unrest
Durban music teacher Jenny Bowes tugged at heartstrings when she stood amid the wreckage of a storage facility raided by looters during the July unrest and played moving music on a piano.
The image of Bowes resolute amid the mayhem was captured on canvas by a former SA artist now living in the US, and a video of her playing went viral during a time South Africans were searching for a semblance of hope.
The unrest — allegedly sparked by pro-Jacob Zuma supporters after his imprisonment for contempt of court — unleashed a wave of destruction, looting and racial intolerance.
For Bowes, who came across the piano while rummaging through the Waterfall storage facility for her brother's belongings, it became a stepping stone in her music career.
Reflecting on the events regarded as a blot on SA's history, she penned a song, Rainbow Nation (One Heart), which has had more than 5,000 views on YouTube.
Bowes said the song was inspired and written in the spirit of ubuntu (love and unity) witnessed after the riots. “I pray it will be a song of hope and inspiration to all who listen.
“No-one can ever take away from us our memories, no-one can take away our faith, and absolutely no-one can ever take from us our SA fighting spirit.”
Hers and the experiences of many others during the unrest featured on Rebuild KZN — a Facebook movement of nearly 30,000 members started by Durban grade R teacher Tatum Ridgway while the mayhem unfolded.
It's been a platform where people have shared their stories, received help to rebuild their damaged businesses and given hope.
“We went into a storm and came out stronger,” Ridgway said. “During a time of heartbreak, fear, sadness and devastation there were also so many heartwarming stories that emerged from the ashes.
“It was the stories of hope, of coming together, of rebuilding that kept us going. It helped us to realise that there was light in a time of darkness and hope in a time of despair.
“I don’t have a favourite story from that week. There were just so many. I have some favourite things though ... the clean-ups, the appreciation shown to the community members protecting us, the people from all over the world sending their love and support to us in KZN.”
Nagina Amarchand, whose picture-framing business in Springfield Park was vandalised and looted, received a cash donation and offers to help clean up after she shared her heartbreak on the Rebuild KZN page.
Her business of 22 years was obliterated during the unrest, while other neighbouring businesses were burnt and flooded.
“We reopened on September 1 with barely anything in the shop and it's been a struggle the past few months but we are almost over the hurdle, staying positive and trying every day,” said Armarchand.
Animal Rescue Foods in Waterfall, run by Sandile KingsfordBele and Claire Bruigom, had spent the past five years supplying cat and dog food to 250 rescue organisations at affordable prices, but it was destroyed in a day.
The industrial park where it was based resembled a wasteland after looters rampaged through it, and the duo said the emotional scars meant it was impossible to return.
I think we all became heroes one way or another that weekTatum Ridgway, founder of Rebuild KZN
They are now operating from Bruigom's garage, with her dining area serving as their office.
“We are still far way from what we were, we battle to pay ourselves most months,” said Bruigom. “Family have been a huge support and our business stock bill is getting paid, which is important to us.
“We have managed to retain most of our clients and carry a basic offering of cat and dog rescue food. Most clients have been very supportive — some contributing donations to help us in the months after the riots — and understanding, for which we are humbled and extremely grateful.
“Sandile got very sick with Covid-19. It was an awful time for him and the company, but he pulled through and has recovered and is strong again. We are grateful six months down the line and hopeful for a better 2022.”
