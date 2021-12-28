Your Covid-19 questions answered
I’m on medication for a chronic health condition — should I change anything with the Covid-19 pandemic?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, TB and HIV continue to take their medication as prescribed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It said that health and safety protocols, such as wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing should be adhered to.
“For people with chronic conditions such as such as asthma, diabetes, TB and HIV the most important thing is to continue your medication as prescribed, attend recommended check-ups and seek medical help if you have new symptoms,” it added.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, those with chronic respiratory and endocrine diseases have been found to be at a higher risk of severe illness and mortality associated with Covid-19.
The WHO said those with a chronic illness should check with their doctor or a health practitioner if regular check-ups should be done differently during the pandemic.
“Some services, such as counselling, may be available remotely. For treatment of clinically stable adolescents with HIV and adolescents with TB and/or other chronic conditions, your health provider should consider multi-month prescriptions and dispensing which will reduce the frequency of your visits to the clinic and ensure continuity of treatment, if movements are disrupted during the pandemic.
“Seek advice from your health authorities and healthcare provider on how to be protected from Covid-19 and continue your treatment as prescribed.”
