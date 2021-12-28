I’m on medication for a chronic health condition — should I change anything with the Covid-19 pandemic?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, TB and HIV continue to take their medication as prescribed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said that health and safety protocols, such as wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing should be adhered to.

“For people with chronic conditions such as such as asthma, diabetes, TB and HIV the most important thing is to continue your medication as prescribed, attend recommended check-ups and seek medical help if you have new symptoms,” it added.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, those with chronic respiratory and endocrine diseases have been found to be at a higher risk of severe illness and mortality associated with Covid-19.