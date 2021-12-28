South Africa

LISTEN | Two years of Covid-19: Some takeaways

Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
28 December 2021 - 10:23
It's been two years since the first Covid-19 cases were reported in China. Stock photo.
It's been two years since the first Covid-19 cases were reported in China. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/perig76

On December 31, 2019, little did we know a novel virus that would greatly disrupt our lives had emerged in the city of Wuhan in China.

Questions about how the virus emerged linger two years after the first cases of Covid-19 were reported.

We speak to associate scientific director at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA, Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim, about the some of the lessons learnt from the pandemic so far. 

She said: “With Covid-19, we’ve learnt so much so fast.”

Listen:

TimesLIVE

Nearly 9,000 people in hospital with Covid-19

There have been 150 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the latest 24-hour period reported on Monday, bringing the number of people currently admitted to ...
News
4 hours ago

I’m on medication for a chronic health condition — should I change anything with the Covid-19 pandemic?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, TB and HIV continue to take their ...
News
4 hours ago

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as Covid-19 cases rise

Coronavirus live updates
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  5. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy