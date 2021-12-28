LISTEN | Two years of Covid-19: Some takeaways
28 December 2021 - 10:23
On December 31, 2019, little did we know a novel virus that would greatly disrupt our lives had emerged in the city of Wuhan in China.
Questions about how the virus emerged linger two years after the first cases of Covid-19 were reported.
We speak to associate scientific director at the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA, Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim, about the some of the lessons learnt from the pandemic so far.
She said: “With Covid-19, we’ve learnt so much so fast.”
Listen:
