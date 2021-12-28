South Africa

Man 'set alight by community as revenge' for death of ex-lover's son, 6

28 December 2021 - 15:50 By TIMESLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal man was allegedly hunted down and killed after he allegedly set alight the home of his former lover, with her six-year-old son inside. Stock photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal man was allegedly hunted down and killed after he allegedly set alight the home of his former lover, with her six-year-old son inside. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating two cases of murder and arson after a Verulam community allegedly hunted down a man — thought to be responsible for a Christmas Day fire at a Verulam home that claimed the life of a six-year-old — and set him alight.

KZN Saps spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Verulam police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in the Tandani area in Verulam, where they found the burnt body of a six-year-old boy.

“It is alleged by the complainant that a 25-year-old ex-boyfriend burnt down her shack with her son in it after he had an argument with her current boyfriend. The victim was burnt beyond recognition,” she said.

“The matter was reported to the police and an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”

Mbele said the next day at about noon, the angry community located the ex-boyfriend and allegedly set him alight.

“He sustained burn wounds on the body and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two cases of murder and arson were opened at Verulam for further investigation.”

She said the community is urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands or they would face the might of the law.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Girl, 3, dies and another child in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash near KZN’s Mariannhill toll plaza

Paramedics are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision near KwaZulu-Natal's Mariannhill toll plaza in which a young child was killed.
News
2 hours ago

‘He’s blind and deaf’: Boxing Day miracle for family’s pets saved from house fire

Paramedic Caitlinn Kruger was on her way home with a friend after getting a haircut on Sunday when she saw a column of black smoke rolling above the ...
News
3 hours ago

Child abusers must face might of the law, says KZN MEC after 3 horrific Christmas day incidents

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called for vigorous action against offenders after three horrific incidents of child abuse ...
News
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  5. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy