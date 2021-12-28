Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home'
The case against a 52-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing seven members of his family on Christmas Day has been postponed to January next year.
Azwidowi Enoch Ndou made his first appearance at the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Tuesday. He is accused of killing seven family members on Saturday at Jim Jones village in Limpopo. He has been charged with seven counts of murder.
NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the case was postponed for further investigation and for legal representation to be secured for the accused.
SAPS spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said police in Malamulele opened the murder cases after the family members were killed just after midnight on December 25. He said the suspect was arrested after he handed himself over to police in Thohoyandou.
The firearm that was allegedly used in the shooting was also seized.
The seven victims were identified as Mpho Donald Ndou, 33, Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, 33, his wife Portia Mabasa, 37, Rendani Winnus Ndou, 12, Wanga Ndou, 1, Ronewa Ndou, 4, and Dakalo Makondo Ndou, 8.
Family spokesperson Thendo Mulaudzi said they suspected the incident was sparked by a fight over the family home.
“There is no family feud,” he said. Instead, he said the fight was over who could “control who could come to the family home and who could stay at the family home”.
The suspect did not live at the home full-time.
According to Mulaudzi, the home at which the incident occurred belongs to the grandfather of victims Mpho and Ndivhuwo.
As a family, we do not want to discuss the incident itself because there is no-one who saw it who is still alive.Family spokesperson Thendo Mulaudzi
“As a family, we do not want to discuss the incident itself because there is no-one who saw it who is still alive,” she said.
“The family is coping. We are thankful for the support we are receiving from different people.
“The court case was postponed to January 5. We will wait to see how it goes. He is still in custody.”
The family wants the law to take its course, Mulaudzi added.
Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale attended court and was joined by Vhembe district municipality mayor Dowelani Nenguda and Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke in urging the court not to grant bail.
Social development spokesperson Witness Tiva said a task team comprising officials from the department of social development, the Vhembe district municipality and the Collins Chabane municipality and representatives of the Ndou family had been established to prepare for the funeral.
Rakgoale, who visited the family, said the team would ensure that the victims get a fitting send-off. She called on anyone able to assist to contact the municipality.
“The day of the funeral, burying seven people, you can’t expect the situation to be normal. We need any kind of assistance,” she said.
“There is no family that can be prepared to bury seven people at a go.”
