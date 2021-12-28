South Africa

Muted start to the new year expected

28 December 2021 - 16:43 By BELINDA PHETO and GILL GIFFORD

Prayer gatherings, festivals, parties and events to usher in the new year appear to be muted this year.

Cape Town’s *TOGETHER* NYE Party invites participants to buy a ticket and “join 14 of the Mother City’s best DJs and international stars” in “an exhilarating evening of joy” lasting seven hours hosted by house DJ Dino Moran. It is, however, a virtual affair...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  5. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy