Muted start to the new year expected

Prayer gatherings, festivals, parties and events to usher in the new year appear to be muted this year.



Cape Town’s *TOGETHER* NYE Party invites participants to buy a ticket and “join 14 of the Mother City’s best DJs and international stars” in “an exhilarating evening of joy” lasting seven hours hosted by house DJ Dino Moran. It is, however, a virtual affair...