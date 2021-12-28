South Africa

Nearly 9,000 people in hospital with Covid-19

28 December 2021 - 06:59 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 3,782 new infections. File photo
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto

There have been 150 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the latest 24-hour period reported on Monday, bringing the number of people currently admitted to 8,990.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said there were 3,782 new infections, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to date to 3,417,318. This increase represents a 22% positivity rate.

A further 15 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,829 to date.

The majority of new cases on Monday were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%, the Eastern Cape 14%, Mpumalanga 7%, the Free State 5%, Limpopo and North West each 3%, and the Northern Cape 2%.

Mabuza urges those sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines to have a rethink

Deputy President David Mabuza used his Christmas message on Friday to encourage those still sceptical about Covid-19 vaccines and their efficacy to ...
Politics
3 days ago

J&J booster vaccinations available from Christmas Eve, Pfizer before New Year

The health department is implementing booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
News
3 days ago
