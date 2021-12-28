POLL | Do you have rules for visitors over the festive season?
28 December 2021 - 12:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni recently got the TL talking when he suggested visitors agree to a pre-visit understanding, especially over who is going to foot the bill.
He said he had learnt over the years that such an agreement is important before people show up at your door.
“Who is paying the bills? It is very important. Otherwise, you are stuck with breakfast, lunch, dinner and hotel bills.”
While some agreed with Mboweni, others said he was being selfish and should say “no” if he does not want to feed his visitors.
A few shared their frustrations with those who visit and impose their own rules “like it is their house”.
