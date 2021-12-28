Severe turbulence likely tore wing off plane in fatal crash

Severe turbulence was the most likely culprit in a fatal plane crash in Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, in early December.

The pilot died in the crash, which also destroyed the aircraft.

According to the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Evektor light sport aircraft was on a sightseeing flight with another aircraft when its left wing separated from the fuselage, sending the plane spiralling rapidly into the ground at the edge of Bronkhorstspruit Dam.

The pilots of both planes had planned to fly from the base at Springs airfield to a dam near Nigel but decided to head north instead as a large thunderstorm cell was building to the southeast.

The pilot of the other aircraft told investigators that both planes flew northwards in loose formation and that visibility was good. The weather over the dam was also clear.

Witnesses on the ground saw the accident aircraft flying from north to south over the dam when something broke off the aircraft.

“The eyewitnesses saw something (blue in colour) breaking off the aircraft fuselage while it was flying over the dam, whereafter the pilot most probably lost control of the aircraft,” a CAA report said.

“The aircraft was seen twirling in the sky while descending before it impacted terrain (open field) on the southern side of the dam.”

The outer section of the left wing was located about 100m from the main wreckage.

While the preliminary investigation carried out by the CAA into the accident did not specifically list turbulence as the cause of the crash, eyewitnesses told investigators that a strong easterly wind began blowing in the area about the same time as the accident, lasting for between five and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the pilot of the accompanying aircraft, having been informed by his passenger that he had seen “something fall from the sky”, was unable to circle the crash scene due to excessive turbulence.