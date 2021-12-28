‘The pain is still there’, says family of Limpopo teen who committed suicide after being bullied

The family of 15-year-old Limpopo pupil Lufuno Mavhunga said they were still wounded and in pain after the loss of their daughter.

News of Mavhunga’s death made headlines when the 15-year-old took her own life by overdosing on pills in April, hours after being beaten by another pupil in a bullying incident.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media. It showed Mavhunga being repeatedly slapped.

The Mbilwi Secondary School pupil’s suicide shocked the nation and put the spotlight on school bullying.

“The pain is still there. It is not something that has left our hearts,” said her brother, Dakalo Mavhunga.

“It has damaged my mother so much because she is living on medication. It has badly affected her. It’s really bad. We haven’t forgotten because Lufuno was very young and we were expecting good things from her,” he said.

Dakalo said his sister’s absence will be felt the most this festive season as she was the one who brought the family together and was always cheerful.

“At home during these times she was closest to her mother. During Christmas she was a person who loved cooking and loved having us all together. This is when we feel it and see we have lost her. We haven’t accepted fully but every day it’s changing and we are trying to accept day by day.”

He said the family of the girl who assaulted his sister had not yet made contact.

“We haven’t met them officially. We see them on social media releasing statements and apologising, but we haven’t spoken to them formally,” he said.

Asked if the family has forgiven the girl, Dakalo said: “It comes with time and the process of asking for forgiveness. We can’t say we have welcomed [their apology] because they didn’t ask for forgiveness. They asked forgiveness from people as the issue affected many people, but they haven’t come to our home to do so, I don’t know them, or the girl. We understood they didn’t formally ask for forgiveness from us but it’s like they were asking for forgiveness from the community or nation.”