South Africa

Two children under five in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash near KZN’s Marianhill toll plaza

28 December 2021 - 13:50 By TIMESLIVE
There are multiple injuries including two children under the age of five who are in a critical condition after a collision near the Marianhill toll plaza
There are multiple injuries including two children under the age of five who are in a critical condition after a collision near the Marianhill toll plaza
Image: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision near the KwaZulu-Natal Marianhill toll plaza in which there are several casualties, including two children under the age of five.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Initial reports are that a truck, bakkie and light motor vehicle collided before one of the vehicles rolled numerous times,” he said. 

Jamieson said several patients were receiving treatment including two children under the age of five who sustained critical injuries.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Nine people die in two road accidents in Western and Northern Cape

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the two accidents happened on the N1 near Beaufort West and Three Sisters during the early ...
News
4 days ago

Car crash creates ‘devastating’ emotional scars for KZN company

A tragic accident in which two colleagues were killed, one seriously injured and five hurt and traumatised has left the 14-member team behind ...
News
1 week ago

Three killed in N3 horror crash

Three people died in a crash between a truck and a car on the N3 on Wednesday morning.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Presidency announces Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, has died South Africa
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  3. From flipping his first run-down house, SA designer plays in the big league South Africa
  4. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  5. Zim price hikes bring little Christmas cheer World

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy