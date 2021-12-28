‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the festive season
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni sparked debate across Mzansi over the weekend when he suggested a few ground rules for those planning to visit.
Mboweni’s Limpopo home has become quite a gathering spot, with politicians and some famous faces popping into Magoebaskloof.
Taking to Twitter, Mboweni spelt out a “pre-visiting agreement/ understanding”.
“I have learnt over the years that before agreeing to people’s requests to visit you, you must have a pre-visiting agreement,” he said.
The agreement? “Who is paying the bills?”
Mboweni said establishing this is “very important. Otherwise, you are stuck with breakfast, lunch, dinner and hotel bills!”
His comments split the TL, with some agreeing with Mboweni and others saying it is your responsibility to look after your guests.
Sir you are talking about visit, can I visit you next and have a dinner with you?— @UNCLE_VICTOR (@SirMatshebele) December 27, 2021
Is one of my resolutions to visit people like you...
About payment dinner or lunch is on you!! Since you can cook, I think it won't be expensive
They do. Which is not supposed to happen. They must come with something.— Thabang Makhetha (@ThaCido88) December 27, 2021
Don't you care about the bill or you enjoy swimming in debts— Thušo Maila (@Malopethuso) December 26, 2021
Is it cultural, or reciprocal?— Linda (@EvolSiLla) December 27, 2021
When I invite my family/friends to stay over I pay for food...sleeping arrangements are simple..find a couch or spare bed
Just say NO if you can't afford them, straight talk break no friendship— Langa lokulunga 🌞🌞 (@RamThando) December 27, 2021
A pre-visiting agreement, jirre….. what world do you live in?— Batwoman (@OwlBeBat) December 26, 2021
