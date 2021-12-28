‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the festive season

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni sparked debate across Mzansi over the weekend when he suggested a few ground rules for those planning to visit.

Mboweni’s Limpopo home has become quite a gathering spot, with politicians and some famous faces popping into Magoebaskloof.

Taking to Twitter, Mboweni spelt out a “pre-visiting agreement/ understanding”.

“I have learnt over the years that before agreeing to people’s requests to visit you, you must have a pre-visiting agreement,” he said.

The agreement? “Who is paying the bills?”

Mboweni said establishing this is “very important. Otherwise, you are stuck with breakfast, lunch, dinner and hotel bills!”

His comments split the TL, with some agreeing with Mboweni and others saying it is your responsibility to look after your guests.