Chameleon bitten by dog dodges death after life-saving surgery

A flap-necked chameleon (Chamaeleo dilepis) has dodged death thanks to the medical attention it received after being bitten by a dog in Dinokeng, Pretoria.

Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital, a non-profit hospital and rehabilitation facility for wildlife in Midrand, reports that the chameleon is back to its “angry” self and has been released (far away from the dog) into its natural habitat.

The chameleon was taken to the vet — almost 100km away — a few weeks ago after it was bitten, leaving a large hole in the left side of its abdomen. Part of its spleen and air sac protruded from the wound.

On Tuesday the veterinary hospital elaborated on efforts to save the reptile’s life.

“Initially we applied F10 ointment [an antiseptic effective against bacteria, fungi and viruses that can be used to treat infections] and closed the hole with a bandage. He needed to be stabilised before we could attempt surgery,” it said.