COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Some Covid-positive essential workers to continue working in Canada's Quebec -minister

December 29 2021 - 07:26

Government recalls new isolation and quarantine rules for fresh input

SA has recalled rules that no longer required people without Covid-19 symptoms to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, government announced on Tuesday, saying an amended circular will be reissued.

Last week the health ministry said asymptomatic individuals who had been in contact with a Covid-19 case no longer had to isolate but should monitor symptoms for five to seven days and avoid attending large gatherings.