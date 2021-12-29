From tea parties and protesting to buying shoes for supporters: Julius Malema’s 2021

EFF leader Julius Malema continued making news headlines this year.

The red beret leader had many guessing his next move as he did not hold back on speaking his mind about issues.

While making controversial appearances and paying people a “special visit”, he also managed to promise his voters houses and luxury sneakers.

Here are five moments from Malema’s year.

PAYING ZUMA A ‘SPECIAL VISIT’ IN NKANDLA

In February, Malema paid former president Jacob Zuma a “special visit” after shooting his shot on social media and scoring an invite to Nkandla.

Malema said he was there to tell Zuma to appear before the state capture inquiry.

“Others are saying we lost elections because Malema went to drink tea with Zuma. What if that tea is the one that moved us from five to three in KwaZulu-Natal in eThekwini?” asked Malema.

“I didn’t go there to beg Zuma for anything, I went there to tell Zuma to go to the commission. Now you’re fighting with me to tell a person to do the right thing, you say we can’t vote for you because you went to drink tea, but I didn’t just drink tea, I was telling this old man that you’re going to be arrested if you don’t go to the commission. Did he not get arrested? He didn’t listen. Had he listened to me, he would not have gone to jail.”