KZN councillor, nephew and friend arrested for alleged murder of three

A KwaZulu-Natal councillor, his nephew and friend have been arrested in connection with the murders of three family members and the attempted murders of seven others.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said an intelligence-driven operation — “Izimpisi 3” — conducted on Tuesday by the eThekwini district task team, crime intelligence and other law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of three wanted suspects.

“The team was following up on information about suspects who were wanted for seven counts of attempted murder, three of murder and three of malicious damage to property. The suspects, aged between 24 and 43, were arrested at Umlazi, Isipingo and Okhalweni in the eNgilanyoni Mid Illovo policing area,” said Mbele

The men allegedly attacked a family in the Mid Illovo area whose relative was elected as a ward candidate.

“Fearing for their lives, the family left the area and went into hiding in different areas in Durban. The suspects located the family members in Sydenham, Umlazi and Camperdown and attacked them, demanding they reveal the whereabouts of the ward councillor candidate.