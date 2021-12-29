South Africa

Minister Ebrahim Patel tests positive for Covid-19

29 December 2021 - 18:13
Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of trade, industry and competition Ebrahim Patel tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-isolation. Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends,” his office said on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

