South Africa

Pipe bursts cause temporary ‘water crisis’ in Garden Route town

29 December 2021 - 10:09 By TIMESLIVE
Madiba Drive in George after recent heavy rains caused flooding in the town. File photo.
Madiba Drive in George after recent heavy rains caused flooding in the town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The George municipality has pleaded with residents and visitors on Wednesday to use water sparingly after three major pipe bursts over 24 hours throttled supply in the Garden Route capital.

The pipe bursts were attributed to infrastructure damage caused by flash floods on November 22.

“Three major pipe bursts have taken place over the past 24 hours. Residents and visitors to George are urgently requested to use water sparingly over the next 48 hours as this will affect supply to a large portion of the city,” the municipality said.

The Garden Route Dam raw water pipeline that feeds the balancing dams burst early on Wednesday.

“This pipeline is the main supply of raw water to our balancing dams, which in turn provide raw water to the treatment works for purification. This pipeline burst has a major impact on the water supply for the entire city,” said the municipality.

Donkeys escape Orange River island on homemade raft as waters rise near Grootdrink

Five donkeys marooned on an Orange River island near Upington were saved by quick-thinking watchers who built a raft from decking and barrels to ...
News
2 hours ago

The Blanco drinking water pipeline burst 24 hours ago and, after being repaired twice, burst a third time at 2am on Wednesday.

The Malgas raw water pipeline that pumps raw water from the Malgas River to the balancing dam has been fully repaired. George civil engineering teams will start this morning to systematically reopen the pipeline to ensure the repair has held.

“This process will take several hours until certain the repair is holding and the pipeline can be used to pump at full capacity into the balancing dam.”

The repairs on the two remaining pipes would take at least 36 hours. 

“Our teams have been working non-stop and additional resources are being called in to assist. It must be noted the Garden Route pipeline requires specialist knowledge in terms of repair work.”

The municipality called on people not to wash cars, water gardens or wash laundry on Wednesday to ensure there was enough water for essential use.

In a separate alert, the municipality said no swimming or water sports would be allowed in the Touw River, mouth or lagoon after water samples taken on Tuesday afternoon had “failed” quality tests.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Sluice gate opened as Vaal Dam hits 107% capacity

One sluice gate was opened at the 107% full Vaal Dam on Tuesday to release water after heavy rain over the past two weeks in catchment areas ...
News
21 hours ago

Families evacuated, emergency teams on high alert after Gauteng floods

At least 11 people from two households have been evacuated after flash floods in Alexandra next to the Jukskei River, Johannesburg emergency services ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George, Gift of Givers assists

Gift of the Givers stepped in to provide humanitarian aid to residents on the Garden Route.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  2. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  3. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  4. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa
  5. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy