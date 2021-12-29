South Africa

SA records 9,000 Covid-19 cases, 81 deaths in 24 hours

29 December 2021 - 20:46 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 9,020 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

SA recorded 9,020 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Wednesday.

There were also 81 deaths reported.

This means that there have been 90,935 deaths and 3,433,554 cases reported across the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

Of the new cases, KwaZulu-Natal continued to be the epicentre, with 2,522 cases in the past 24 hours. The Western Cape recorded 1,961 cases and Gauteng 1,859.

TimesLIVE

