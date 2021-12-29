Search on after fisherman falls off charter vessel

A sea search is in progress and aircraft flying in the area have been requested to keep a lookout for a fisherman who fell overboard a charter fishing vessel offshore of the Krom River Mouth in the Eastern Cape.

Sarah Smith, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) St Francis Bay station commander, said its duty crew were alerted at 8.13pm on Tuesday.

Multiple teams began a search for the fisherman, aged 36, including the NSRI and police, who conducted shoreline patrols.

This is continuing on Wednesday, with sea rescue craft from NSRI St Francis Bay, Jeffreys Bay and Oyster Bay.

Telkom Maritime Radio Services are broadcasting marine VHF traffic alerts requesting vessels in the area to keep a lookout.

Smith said: “Lifeguards on duty along the coastline in the area have been tasked to do shoreline patrols. The police dive unit has been alerted. Police divers and police K9 search and rescue will join the search.”

