TIMELINE | Shell ordered to halt seismic survey in the Wild Coast — Here’s how we got here

After weeks of protests and court battles, the high court in Makhanda on Tuesday ordered Shell to halt its seismic survey in the Wild Coast.

Judge Gerald Bloem interdicted Shell from continuing with the survey which started on December 2.

Here is a timeline of how we got here:

Shell publishes plans to survey: November 1

The plan to survey was published in a notice by Shell in DispatchLIVE on November 1.

The survey aimed to map what lies beneath the sea floor in the hope of finding gas and/or oil. This is done by firing shock waves from an air gun. The sound that returns would have revealed whether there is oil locked in the rock beneath.

TimesLIVE reported that company spokesperson Pam Ntaka said Shell was aware of the concerns about the dangers posed by the blasting to marine life. Ntaka said the company would minimise the impact on fish and other creatures.

“The welfare of wildlife is a major factor in the stringent controls we use. Surveys of this nature have been safely conducted off the SA coast and globally by Shell and other operators. We will also engage directly with Express Petroleum,” said Ntaka.

Protests against surveying: November 30

Environmental activists, Wild Coast residents and others protested against Shell at different locations last month to voice their concerns about the seismic survey.

In Johannesburg, protesters headed to Shell’s headquarters in Bryanston while affected communities in coastal provinces took to beaches to protest against the company.

The company said its seismic survey was approved by government and told the Sunday Times it was aware of looming protests and acknowledged the different views.

Gwede Mantashe quizzed over Shell support: December 17

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe was accused of ignorance and the use of unfortunate language in response to protesting activists and Wild Coast residents.

This was according to advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, who represented residents and community organisations in the area at the high court in Makhanda two weeks ago.

Ngcukaitobi said it was clear the minister supported Shell as he had accused the communities of “engaging in colonialism and apartheid of a special sort masquerading as environmental protection”.

Ngcukaitobi argued that seismic surveying excluded communities who relied on the coastline for income and sustenance.