‘Tutu would rather die than turn a blind eye to injustice’: Former aide

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s courage and determination to speak his mind set him apart from other church leaders.

That is the view of one of his long-time aides, John Allen.

Allen, who is an adviser to Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, was Tutu’s communication secretary.

“I got to know Archbishop Tutu when I was a religion correspondent at The Star in 1976. He had returned to SA as dean in Johannesburg in 1975. He immediately stood head and shoulders above everybody around him by his sheer courage and determination to speak his mind,” said Allen.

“His views weren’t different from those of other church leaders, but he had an extraordinary capacity with words and extraordinary capacity to communicate, and also an extraordinary defiance.