South Africa

RECORDED | Free State Anglican Diocese remembers Tutu

29 December 2021 - 11:21 By TImesLIVE

The Anglican Diocese in the Free State is hosting a special service to remember the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The presidency announced Tutu's passing on Sunday and later revealed that he would be accorded a special category 1 official funeral.

MORE:

Tutu wanted his coffin to be 'the cheapest available'

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was "very clear on his wishes for his funeral" and wanted "no ostentatiousness or lavish spending", his trust says.
News
17 hours ago

Special category 1 official funeral for Archbishop Tutu

Anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be accorded a special category 1 official funeral, the presidency announced ...
Politics
21 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Mourners paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday.
News
1 day ago
