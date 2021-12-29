RECORDED | Free State Anglican Diocese remembers Tutu
29 December 2021 - 11:21
The Anglican Diocese in the Free State is hosting a special service to remember the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
The presidency announced Tutu's passing on Sunday and later revealed that he would be accorded a special category 1 official funeral.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.