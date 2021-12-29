South Africa

WATCH | 'We were blessed as a nation to have a man of this calibre': Soweto mourns Desmond Tutu

29 December 2021 - 16:51 By TImes LIVE

Members of religious groups and the public gathered at the home of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Soweto on Wednesday to pay their respects after the SA icon of peace passed away on December 26 at the age of 90. 

Some arrived carrying flowers, others scribbled condolence messages in a book placed in front of the home. 

Former Anglican priest Peter Linkwe said he would remember Tutu for the anti-apartheid marches they joined in Soweto.. 

“He was a profound theologian, a compassionate person who expressed solidarity with anyone in dire straights.”

Johannesburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse delivered a speech honouring Tutu as a man the nation was blessed to have.

“This is the only street in the world where you had two Nobel prize winners [Tutu and former president Nelson Mandela], both receiving an award for peace, and it can only mean that God was serious about peace in this land that he had to raise not one but two ministers of peace in our midst.” 

Tribute events will continue across the country throughout the week, culminating in a category 1 state funeral in Cape Town on Saturday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Tutu would rather die than turn a blind eye to injustice’: Former aide

The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s courage and determination to speak his mind set him apart from other church leaders, says one of his ...
News
4 hours ago

RECORDED | Free State Anglican Diocese remembers Tutu

The Anglican Diocese in the Free State is hosting a special service to remember the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Mourners pay tribute to Desmond Tutu

Mourners paid tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Monday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No Day of Goodwill crowds on Durban beaches leaves many wondering why South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  4. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa
  5. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy