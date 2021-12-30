South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UK records nearly 200,000 new Covid-19 cases

30 December 2021 - 06:36 By TIMESLIVE
People queue at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing clinic as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in Sydney, Australia, December 30, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Nikki Short

UK records new record number of Covid cases

The United Kingdom reported 183,037 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record and over 50,000 more than the previous highest figure registered just a day earlier, government statistics showed.

The rise, sparked by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus, also coincides with an increase in the number of patients in hospital who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite the growing number of cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not bring in new restrictions this year in England to limit the spread of Omicron, which now accounts for 90% of all community infections, according to health officials.

The data, which included five days of figures for Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays, showed there had been 57 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, up from 18 on Tuesday. 

-Reuters

