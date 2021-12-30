South Africa

Covid-19 related deaths climb by 126, nearly 13,000 new cases in one day

30 December 2021 - 19:39 By TimesLIVE
There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday. Stock photo.
There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported an additional 126 Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total fatalities recorded since the pandemic started in SA to 91,061.

“Today the institute reports 12,979 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,446,532. This increase represents a 28.1% positivity rate,” reported the NICD.

The majority of the latest cases were from KwaZulu-Natal (27%), followed by Western Cape (26%) and Gauteng at 17%. The Eastern Cape accounted for 12%, the Free State 5% and the North West 4%, while Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape each accounted for 3%.

“There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.”

The majority of the latest cases were from KwaZulu-Natal.
The majority of the latest cases were from KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: NICD

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Presidential co-ordinating council 'wants to scrap curfew'

SA could enter the new year under new Covid-19 regulations that will lift the midnight curfew and ease restrictions on gatherings.
News
4 hours ago

J&J booster 84% effective against hospitalisation — SA Omicron-era study

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation of SA healthcare workers who ...
News
11 hours ago

SA study suggests Omicron enhances neutralising immunity against Delta

Research by SA scientists suggests Omicron infection enhances neutralising immunity against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Gautengers warned to batten down the hatches as thunderstorms approach South Africa
  4. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa
  5. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration