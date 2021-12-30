Dakar Rally hopes dashed as Kirsten Landman tests positive for Covid-19

“Shattered” is how enduro and rally racer Kirsten Landman describes losing out on the 2022 Dakar Originals Malle Moto race.

A week before her flight to Saudi Arabia, Landman, 30, tested positive for Covid-19.

“I'm shocked really — especially because I have been isolating on a farm since December 10.”

Landman took her first test on December 19 where she discovered she had Covid-19. Three days later she retook the test and the results were the same.

“I've taken it a few times and I am positive. I have no idea how this could have happened. I have no symptoms and I've been training. [Neither] My resting heart rate, [nor] my [exercising] heart rate has spiked.

“There were only two flights out — on December 26 and 28 — because we are on the Red List.”

“I've lost R120,000 in flights, but it had to be done.

“Everything happens for a reason. In Dakar there are high risks and one takes high risks.

“I just look at it in a positive light. I now have more time to prepare and more time to get [mechanically equipped].

“My sponsors at ASP were so supportive. We chatted on the 25th [December] and decided we will do what is right and work together towards 2023.”