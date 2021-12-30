Ethiopian in SA illegally can stay until outcome of his asylum application, ConCourt rules

The Constitutional Court has ordered that an Ethiopian man who entered SA illegally is entitled to remain in the country pending the outcome of his asylum application.

Desta Abore approached the apex court for a direct appeal against a Johannesburg high court ruling which dismissed his bid to interdict the home affairs department from deporting him until his status under the Refugees Act or Refugees Amendment Act was lawfully determined.

He also sought an order declaring his continued detention unlawful and sought to be released. But the high court declared his detention was lawful.

The apex court further directed the department of home affairs to take all reasonable steps within 14 days of its order to give effect to Abore’s intention to apply for asylum in terms of the provisions of the Refugees Amendment Act.

Abore was arrested in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, for unlawfully entering and residing in SA in contravention of the Immigration Act.