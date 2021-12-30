South Africa

Ethiopian in SA illegally can stay until outcome of his asylum application, ConCourt rules

30 December 2021 - 15:05
The apex court ruled that a foreigner who entered SA illegally may stay in the country until his asylum application is processed. File photo.
The apex court ruled that a foreigner who entered SA illegally may stay in the country until his asylum application is processed. File photo.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

The Constitutional Court has ordered that an Ethiopian man who entered SA illegally is entitled to remain in the country pending the outcome of his asylum application.

Desta Abore approached the apex court for a direct appeal against a Johannesburg high court ruling which dismissed his bid to interdict the home affairs department from deporting him until his status under the Refugees Act or Refugees Amendment Act was  lawfully determined.

He also sought an order declaring his continued detention unlawful and sought to be released. But the high court declared his detention was lawful.

The apex court further directed the department of home affairs to take all reasonable steps within 14 days of its order to give effect to Abore’s intention to apply for asylum in terms of the provisions of the Refugees Amendment Act.

Abore was arrested in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, for unlawfully entering and residing in SA in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Court dismisses urgent application by permit-holding Zimbabweans for visas

But litigation over home affairs decision far from over, says Motsoaledi.
News
6 hours ago

The Eshowe magistrate's court convicted and sentenced him in July 2020 to 50 days' imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of R1,500.

He immediately began serving his sentence, which officially ended on August 25 2020. However, he remained in custody and was released 10 months later in June 2021.

In February 2021, home affairs officials initiated the deportation process. A warrant of detention was issued, ordering the head of the detention facility to detain him until he was removed from SA. The warrant was later confirmed by the Eshowe magistrate's court.

Abore’s detention was extended on March 1 2021 by the Krugersdorp magistrate's court for 90 days.

The Constitutional Court accordingly upheld the appeal with costs. It further stated that  legislative changes occasioned by amendments to the Refugees Act, which came into operation on January 1 2020, do not have the effect of barring people in Abore’s position from applying for asylum.

The court held that the amendments introduced an additional step, in the form of an interview, before a person may be permitted to apply for asylum. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Flight ban cancels Mauritius holidays for SA tourists

Flights to and from Mauritius have been cancelled up to and including January 31.
News
1 day ago

'Fake marriage' costs DRC-born home affairs official his SA citizenship

A home affairs official’s professional ambition had unintended consequences.
News
1 week ago

LGBT migrants in SA: religion can be a blessing and a curse

Religion is a major reason LGBT Africans leave their countries, but it also adds to discrimination they face here
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Police on the hunt for Lotto 'thief' who allegedly stole friend's millions South Africa
  2. Thieves steal Joburg metro police patrol car in Soweto South Africa
  3. Murder of seven in Limpopo sparked by 'fight over family home' South Africa
  4. Court orders Shell to halt Wild Coast seismic blasting South Africa
  5. ‘Who’s paying the bills?’ — Tito Mboweni has some rules for visitors over the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration