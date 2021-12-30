South Africa

IN PICS | Cape Town remembers Tutu in colour

30 December 2021 - 08:40 By TIMESLIVE
Archbishop Desmond Tutu's daughters Mpho Andrea Tutu and Nontombi Naomi Tutu during Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of the Archbishop at the City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander

Cape Town commemorated the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in a colourful way on Wednesday night.

The memorial service came the day before Tutu’s remains are to lie in state at St George’s Cathedral where Capetonians will be able to say their last goodbyes. 

Tutu died on Sunday morning.

Jonathan Butler during Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander
Desmond Tutu's daughters, Mpho Andrea Tutu and Nontombi Naomi Tutu, during Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the City Hall.​
Image: Esa Alexander
Religious leaders during Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander
People enjoy the outside broadcast Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander
Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde during Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander
Religious leaders during Cape Town's Interfaith service to celebrate the life and legacy of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the City Hall.
Image: Esa Alexander

Tutu wanted his coffin to be 'the cheapest available'

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was "very clear on his wishes for his funeral" and wanted "no ostentatiousness or lavish spending", his trust says.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Let us honour our beloved father by emulating him’: Cape Town’s colourful send-off for Tutu

Tutu will lie in state for two days at St George's Cathedral as Cape Town gears up for the final farewell.
Multimedia
3 hours ago

Special category 1 official funeral for Archbishop Tutu

Anti-apartheid activist and religious leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be accorded a special category 1 official funeral, the presidency announced ...
Politics
1 day ago
