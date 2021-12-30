IN PICS | Cape Town remembers Tutu in colour
30 December 2021 - 08:40
Cape Town commemorated the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in a colourful way on Wednesday night.
The memorial service came the day before Tutu’s remains are to lie in state at St George’s Cathedral where Capetonians will be able to say their last goodbyes.
Tutu died on Sunday morning.
TimesLIVE
