More than 4,000 drivers arrested as traffic cops gear up for party night

More than 4,000 motorists have been arrested on SA's roads as traffic authorities gear up to intensify operations on New Year's Eve.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said more than 4,013 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, excessive speeding and driving without licences, among other offences, as 970,900 vehicles were stopped and checked at 455 roadblocks nationwide since the start of the December holidays.

“Drink-driving operations will be scaled up in cities, towns and townships to prevent unnecessary loss of life. A total of 2,565 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued and 2,562 were impounded,” said Zwane.

He said traffic volumes were expected to swell to between 1,500 and 2,000 vehicles an hour when holidaymakers return to their respective parts of the country on January 2.

He advised motorists to exercise extreme caution because of heavy rainfall in many parts of the country.

Drivers were urged to reduce speed, increase their following distances and switch on headlights when driving on wet roads. All vehicle occupants were urged to wear their safety belts and it was recommended to avoid travelling after dark as this is when most fatal crashes happen.

Zwane said motorists should avoid using regional roads where possible, as some are not in a good state.

