Policeman shoots himself after killing cop wife

A police sergeant from the Tweefontein unit turned a gun on himself on Wednesday afternoon after shooting his wife, a constable at the Middelburg police station.

The couple died in the Dennilton area, where the wife's mother lives.

“They were husband and wife staying together at Tweefontein. The wife was visiting her mother when the husband followed her and killed her,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa.

“It is not known what led to the husband acting the way he did.”

Langa said the matter was not reported to Ipid until Thursday.

“Ipid became aware after the pathologist refused to conduct the postmortem without Ipid as he knew that it was supposed to be an Ipid matter .”

TimesLIVE