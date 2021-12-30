Presidential co-ordinating council 'wants to scrap curfew'

SA could enter the new year under new Covid-19 regulations that will lift the midnight curfew and ease restrictions on gatherings.

TimesLIVE can reveal that the presidential co-ordinating council (PCC) meeting on Thursday recommended to cabinet to do away with some restrictions, but decided they should keep the state of disaster despite a push against it by representatives from the DA.

“The PCC agreed to scrap the curfew altogether and increase the number for gatherings from 750 people indoors — the number for outdoor gatherings will remain at 2,000 but the country will remain under the national state of disaster,” an insider who attended the meeting said.

The recommendation will be discussed by the cabinet on Thursday before an announcement is made.