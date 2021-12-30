RATE IT: Unemployment, service delivery and fighting corruption — What do you think of Ramaphosa’s ‘solutions’?

As SA prepares to bid farewell to 2021, we look at some of the things government vowed to prioritise.

This year President Cyril Ramaphosa said several measures have been identified and were aimed at bettering the lives of South Africans.

The measures ranged from job creation among the youth to service delivery.

Here were Ramaphosa’s proposed solutions to this year’s crises:

Unemployment

In June, during his Youth Day address, Ramaphosa officially launched the SAYouth.mobi online platform.

The platform requires a person to create a profile that will allow them to view opportunities for learning and earning, and receive support through multiple channels.

“SAYouth.mobi has been zero-rated by all mobile networks so it can be accessed by young people from anywhere in the country at absolutely no cost. This will complement our existing efforts to create physical spaces where young people can go to access information, opportunities and support,” the president said.

He said government had set aside R11bn to promote youth employment and alleviate poverty under the Presidential Employment Stimulus.